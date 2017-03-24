Diamond Valley Residents Encouraged to Join Earth Hour Challenge Saturday

What is Earth Hour? Earth Hour is a worldwide grassroots movement uniting people to protect the planet by turning off their lights and decreasing electricity consumption for one hour. Earth Hour 2017 is Saturday, March 25 from 8:30pm to 9:30pm.

What is the Earth Hour Challenge? The Challenge is sponsored by Fortis Alberta, and offers 3 grants for municipalities to compete for. First, second and third place winners will be awarded $7,500, $5,000 and $2,500 grants respectively, to enable municipalities to create or enhance energy efficiencies in their communities.

The towns of Black Diamond and Turner Valley are encouraging residents to participate in order to qualify for a community grant which can be used to decrease our energy footprint and increase energy efficiency.

How does a municipality win a grant? Residents can participate by reducing electricity consumption during Earth Hour. This is compared to the same hour the week prior – Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 8:30pm to 9:30pm. The top three communities with the highest energy savings per capita during Earth Hour will win one of the grants.

How can residents take part? The more participants we have, the better our chances of winning.

