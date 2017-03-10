“Don’t Mix Cheers and Gears”

Lethbridge student’s message on impaired driving earns overall top prize in liquor bag design contest.

Kimberlie Crowe, a Grade 11 student from Lethbridge Collegiate Institute, is the overall winner of the second annual Students Against Drinking and Driving (SADD) Alberta Liquor Bag Design Contest.

Selected from more than 300 entries province-wide, Kimberlie’s winning design and message will be printed on one million brown paper liquor bags, distributed to liquor stores throughout the province starting May long weekend.

“Participating in the liquor bag campaign has been a great opportunity. I created my bag in hope of having a positive effect on one’s decision to not drink and drive. When you make the decision to drive under the influence of alcohol you are not only putting yourself at risk, but also those around you. Understanding the consequences of drunk driving is important and can save lives.” Kimberlie Crowe, Grade 11 student, Lethbridge Collegiate Institute

All submissions were judged based on originality, messaging and design. In addition to the overall winner, nine entries were also selected from three categories: Kindergarten to Grade 6, Grade 7 to Grade 9, and Grade 10 to 12. All winners will be awarded gift cards for their efforts.

“Congratulations to Kimberlie, the winners and all the students and schools for sharing their heartfelt messages on impaired driving. We are proud to partner with SADD Alberta which ties back into our commitment towards social responsibility that help people make safe choices and avoid alcohol-related harms. Every single liquor bag submission from students is a constant reminder that we all play a role to help keep Albertans safe” Bill Robinson, President and CEO, Alberta Gaming & Liquor Commission

Now in its fifth year, the SADD Alberta Liquor Bag campaign works with elementary, junior high and high schools to have students create a message on a paper liquor bag related to the dangers of impaired driving. Once students create their messages on the bags, they are then delivered to liquor stores in the student’s community by teachers or a SADD representative. More than 280 schools throughout the province created impaired driving messages on more than 65,000 liquor bags.

“I would like to acknowledge some of Alberta’s citizens, the youth who take on a leading role and having the courage to speak out against impaired driving. These youth leaders are Alberta’s adults of tomorrow. As we work toward ending preventable injury and death caused by impaired driving, we rely on everyone to be a part of this challenge. Our congratulations to Kimberlie as the winner of this years’ liquor bag design contest. Her message, while just five words, is clear and concise. To all Alberta students and educators who took part in the campaign, we thank you for your work toward making change. Your messages are powerful and show that you care about your community, and that you understand that ‘Friends Don’t Let Friends Drink and Drive’.” Jason Stolz, Chair, Students Against Drinking and Driving (SADD) Alberta

All winning bag designs and contest winner information can be viewed at saddalberta.com.

Orders for the 2017 SADD Alberta Liquor Bag campaign will start again in fall 2017. For more information on the SADD Alberta Liquor Bag campaign, the winners or how schools can participate in the liquor bag campaign, visit saddalberta.com or contact Arthur Lee at [email protected].

