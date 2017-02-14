 /  Dr. Scott Forsyth nominated as Team Trudeau candidate in Calgary Heritage

Calgary, AB – The Liberal Party of Canada has announced that Dr. Scott Forsyth is the official Team Trudeau candidate in the upcoming federal by-election for Calgary Heritage, following a nomination vote last night by local registered Liberals.

Dr. Forsyth has dedicated his career to the health and wellbeing of Calgary families in more than 15 years as a full-time family physician, and he operates a community medical practice with his wife Rosanna in the heart of Calgary Heritage. In addition to practicing medicine and teaching at the University of Calgary, Scott is a member of the Board of Directors for the Calgary West Central Primary Care Network, whose primary mission is to improve access to family physicians and other frontline health care providers in Alberta. He also holds a law degree from the University of Calgary.

“Dr. Scott Forsyth is a respected community leader and a trusted care-provider for families in Calgary Heritage,” said Anna Gainey, President of the Liberal Party of Canada. “Scott knows firsthand that when our middle class is growing and successful, so is Canada. I know that he will be a strong voice for families in Calgary Heritage and across Canada.”

Dr. Forsyth is also an award-winning photographer, having been published in Canadian Geographic and several other national publications and awarded the “Photographic Artist of the Year” for two consecutive years (2014 & 2015) by the Professional Photographers Of Canada (Alberta Chapter). In 2015 he was also elected into the College of Fellows of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, and donates 50% of all profits from his prints to the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

The 2016 by-election in Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner saw the best Liberal result in over 42 years, and there is already exciting grassroots organizing taking place that will help build on that momentum for Team Trudeau throughout Alberta. 5,000 Albertans have signed up as new registered Liberals since last summer alone.

