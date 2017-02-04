Draft Municipal Regulations Online for Feedback

Albertans have the next two months to review and provide their feedback on draft regulations that will strengthen the work of municipalities.

As part of the ongoing review of the Municipal Government Act, the province is reviewing and developing regulations that work alongside the MGA to provide the details of how the act works on the ground.

“The MGA impacts every single person in our province, so it’s important that we continue to engage Albertans every step of the way. I am picking up where Minister Larivee left off and posting the regulations to ensure that all Albertans have time to review them and provide their input. I am looking forward to seeing the feedback from the public and to working collaboratively to complete the MGA and make it the best piece of legislation possible.” Shaye Anderson, Minister of Municipal Affairs

The first group of draft regulations posted online are:

Municipal Corporate Planning Regulation

Public Participation Policy Regulation

Municipal Gas Systems Core Market Regulation

MuniSERP (Supplemental Executive Retirement Program) Investment Regulation

Aeronautics Agreements (Medicine Hat) Regulation

Crown Land Area Designation Regulation

Calgary Airport Vicinity Protection Area Regulation

Edmonton International Airport Vicinity Protection Area Regulation

Planning Exemption Regulation

Qualifications of Assessor Regulation

These draft regulations outline new rules that would require municipalities to adopt three-year operating plans and five-year capital plans for infrastructure projects. They would also set consistent standards for public participation across Alberta and define the types of developments that are appropriate near airports.

Albertans can go to the MGA Review website to read the full regulations, see the proposed changes and provide their feedback. They have until March 31 to submit their thoughts, which will then be considered as the regulations are finalized.

The draft regulations were prepared in consultation with over 35 stakeholder groups including the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association, Alberta Association of Municipal Districts and Counties, business and industry associations and community and non-profit organizations.

The next set of draft regulations will be posted online in the coming weeks for another 60 days of review.