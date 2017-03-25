E-cigarettes Exploding in Popularity

The number of American adults who smoke cigarettes has fallen sharply, from 42.4 percent in 1965 to 15.1 percent in 2015, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Naturally, cigarette sales also declined over the same period.
But new research in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine shows that the fall in sales of traditional cigarettes slowed in 2015, while sales of e-cigarettes — which also pose health hazards — are skyrocketing.
Using retail data from 2011 to 2015, a team led by Kristy L. Marynak, a specialist on smoking at the CDC, tracked sales of traditional cigarettes and e-cigarettes in 48 states (excluding Alaska, Hawaii and Washington DC). The team found that:
