Easter Sale ~ 50% OFF ~ Pharmasave Black Diamond

The Black Diamond Pharmasave is very much a family oriented business. Both Jason and wife Deirdre work full time in their store, Jason as the pharmacy manager and Deirdre as the front store manager. They employ sixteen full and part time positions to a variety of wonderful people found throughout the town of Black Diamond. Jason and Deirdre’s Pharmasave family strive to provide fast, friendly customer service that the corporate box stores do not provide nor offer.



Pharmasave is a banner that Spicer’s Apothecary Ltd. operates under. It is locally owned and operated by Jason and Deirdre Spicer of Black Diamond. By operating under the Pharmasave banner, Spicer’s Apothecary is able to offer a wider selection of products and services at competitive prices. We are one of over four-hundred stores nationwide that are independently owned by people of your communities.



Come see us, we’d love to help you at our store!