Easter Seals Kids are UnstoppABLE

Calgary, AB – Easter Seals Alberta is proud to announce its participation in the launch of a new multimedia fundraising and awareness campaign airing on Corus specialty channels and appearing on transit shelters, column ads and interior transit cards across Canada. The national campaign, titled ‘Unstoppable’, is the first large-scale effort Canadians will have seen from Easter Seals in quite some time.

The Unstoppable campaign features the accomplishments of three young people who have grown up with support from Easter Seals. Brandon Liston is a confident and charismatic speaker thanks to his role as Easter Seals National Ambassador. Zak Madell, a former Provincial Ambassador for Alberta, is a Paralympic wheelchair rugby athlete who, after only one year in the sport, led Team Canada to a silver medal at the 2012 London Paralympics. Victoria Chen is a top student, an accomplished pianist and a former Provincial Ambassador for Easter Seals Ontario.

Heroes & Villains developed the campaign creative, in conjunction with Hello Video who produced the video elements and photography.

Bob Shropshire, Partner at Heroes & Villains, said, “Very few people understand the tremendous work Easter Seals does for kids and adults living with disabilities. We need to tell that story in a compelling way.”

“We see these courageous kids and their families face tremendous challenges every day; they often rise to these challenges and become remarkable human beings. They truly are unstoppable, with the right kind of support – that’s where Easter Seals steps in,” says Susan Boivin, CEO, Easter Seals Alberta.

The media was planned and bought by Cairns O’Neill, who worked with Corus, Astral, Pattison and Outfront to gain additional exposure for Easter Seals through bonusing and PSA placements.

About Easter Seals Canada

Easter Seals is dedicated to fully enhancing the quality of life, self-esteem and self-determination of all Canadians living with disabilities. As Canada’s largest local provider of programs, services, issues-leadership and development for the disability community, Easter Seals provincial organizations offer transformative programs and services at the local level.

About Easter Seals Alberta Easter Seals Alberta is a registered charity that has been serving Albertans since 1951. Our mission is to provide services that foster inclusion, independence and recreation for individuals with disabilities and medical conditions. Our vision is Inspiring Potential, Building Community, and Enriching Lives. Easter Seals Alberta also funds disability solutions through financial assistance, summer camp, advocacy, and public and consumer education. For more information, please visit our website www.easterseals.ab.ca

