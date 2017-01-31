 

Eating Disorders Awareness Ceremony at the Alberta Legislature

   Gateway Gazette
Nearly a million Canadians live with a diagnosed eating disorder, and millions of others struggle with food and weight preoccupation. Eating Disorders Awareness Week is a national event from February 1 to 7, 2017. On February 1 the Legislative Assembly of Alberta will kick off the week with a special ceremony hosted by Speaker Wanner.

Speaker Wanner will host the Eating Disorders Awareness Ceremony in the Legislature Building rotunda on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, beginning at 6 p.m.

Speakers will include:

  • The Honourable Robert E. Wanner, MLA, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta
  • The Honourable Brandy Payne, MLA, Associate Minister of Health
  • Mr. Wes Taylor, MLA (on behalf of the Leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition)
  • Mr. Ric McIver, MLA (Leader of the Progressive Conservative opposition)
  • Ms. Bev Esslinger, Edmonton City Councillor
  • Moyra McAllister, founder and past president of the Eating Disorder Support Network of Alberta

 

The event will feature a performance by Roya Yazdanmehr. Hailing from the Canadian Arctic, Roya is a vocalist, songwriter and mbira player.

A light reception will follow in the lower rotunda.


