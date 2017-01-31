Eating Disorders Awareness Ceremony at the Alberta Legislature

Nearly a million Canadians live with a diagnosed eating disorder, and millions of others struggle with food and weight preoccupation. Eating Disorders Awareness Week is a national event from February 1 to 7, 2017. On February 1 the Legislative Assembly of Alberta will kick off the week with a special ceremony hosted by Speaker Wanner.

Speaker Wanner will host the Eating Disorders Awareness Ceremony in the Legislature Building rotunda on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, beginning at 6 p.m.

Speakers will include:

The Honourable Robert E. Wanner, MLA, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta

The Honourable Brandy Payne, MLA, Associate Minister of Health

Mr. Wes Taylor, MLA (on behalf of the Leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition)

Mr. Ric McIver, MLA (Leader of the Progressive Conservative opposition)

Ms. Bev Esslinger, Edmonton City Councillor

Moyra McAllister, founder and past president of the Eating Disorder Support Network of Alberta

The event will feature a performance by Roya Yazdanmehr. Hailing from the Canadian Arctic, Roya is a vocalist, songwriter and mbira player.

A light reception will follow in the lower rotunda.