Eating Disorders Awareness Ceremony at the Alberta Legislature
Nearly a million Canadians live with a diagnosed eating disorder, and millions of others struggle with food and weight preoccupation. Eating Disorders Awareness Week is a national event from February 1 to 7, 2017. On February 1 the Legislative Assembly of Alberta will kick off the week with a special ceremony hosted by Speaker Wanner.
Speaker Wanner will host the Eating Disorders Awareness Ceremony in the Legislature Building rotunda on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, beginning at 6 p.m.
Speakers will include:
- The Honourable Robert E. Wanner, MLA, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta
- The Honourable Brandy Payne, MLA, Associate Minister of Health
- Mr. Wes Taylor, MLA (on behalf of the Leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition)
- Mr. Ric McIver, MLA (Leader of the Progressive Conservative opposition)
- Ms. Bev Esslinger, Edmonton City Councillor
- Moyra McAllister, founder and past president of the Eating Disorder Support Network of Alberta
The event will feature a performance by Roya Yazdanmehr. Hailing from the Canadian Arctic, Roya is a vocalist, songwriter and mbira player.
A light reception will follow in the lower rotunda.
