Economic Developers Alberta (EDA) Recognizes Excellence in Economic Development in Alberta

By Gateway Gazette

Mar 28

(Banff, AB): Economic Developers Alberta (EDA) presented its annual Awards of Excellence during its 2017 Annual Conference at the Banff Centre in Banff, Alberta, March 23rd. These awards honour Alberta individuals for their contribution to the profession; as well as Alberta communities for excellence in: Business and Investment Attraction (BIA); Business Retention and Expansion (BRE); and Community Economic Development (CED).

The winning communities and organizations and the names of their initatives are:

Business Retention and Expansion (BRE):

  • Small community/region- Rural Alberta Business Centre Cold Lake: Raising the Roof in Rural Alberta
  • Medium community/region- City of Grande Prairie: Downtown Incentives Program
  • Large community/region- City of Edmonton: Development Investment Facilitation & Business Retention Targeting

Business and Investment Attraction (BIA):

  • Small community/region- Town of Whitecourt & Woodlands County: Regional Business Investment Program
  • Medium community/region- City of St. Albert: UAV (Drone) Pilot Project
  • Large community/region- Alberta SouthWest REDA, SouthGrow Regional Initiative, Economic Development Lethbridge & Lethbridge County: Southern Alberta-China Investment & Trade Initiative

Community Economic Development (CED):

  • Small community/region- Town of Bon Accord: Equinox Festival 
  • Medium community/region- Airdrie Economic Development: We Are Airdrie
  • Large community/region- Community Futures: Alberta Youth Entrepreneurship Camp

The Alex Metcalfe Award recognizes the “best of the best” community project in each of the BIA, BRE and CED categories.The Alex Metcalfe Awards went to:

 

  • Business Retention and Expansion- City of Grande Prairie: Downtown Business Incentives
  • Business and Investment Attraction- Town of Whitecourt & Woodlands County: Regional Business Investment Program
  • Community Economic Development- Community Futures: Alberta Youth Entrepreneurship Camp

 

The individuals recognized are:

The Economic Developer of the Year: 

Schaun Goodeve 

 Manager of Planning & Economic Development/ Economic Development  Officer- Town of Morinville

The Outstanding Young Professional :

 Brian Glavin  

 Manager, Economic Development, Lands & Communications- City of  Grande Prairie

The President’s Award recognizes an EDA member who has made a significant contribution to the organization. This year’s award was presented to:

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo– Economic  Development Department

Leann Hackman – Carty

CEO, Economic Developers Alberta (EDA)

ABOUT EDA

Economic Developers Alberta (EDA) is the only professional organization in Alberta dedicated to advancing the economic development profession by providing professional development, networking opportunities and information. It is a not-for-profit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors, who represent the interests of its membership as a whole. www.edaalberta.ca. [email protected] (2017 Conference hashtag #EDA2017) 

