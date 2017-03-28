Economic Developers Alberta (EDA) Recognizes Excellence in Economic Development in Alberta

(Banff, AB): Economic Developers Alberta (EDA) presented its annual Awards of Excellence during its 2017 Annual Conference at the Banff Centre in Banff, Alberta, March 23rd. These awards honour Alberta individuals for their contribution to the profession; as well as Alberta communities for excellence in: Business and Investment Attraction (BIA); Business Retention and Expansion (BRE); and Community Economic Development (CED).

The winning communities and organizations and the names of their initatives are:

Business Retention and Expansion (BRE):



Small community/region- Rural Alberta Business Centre Cold Lake: Raising the Roof in Rural Alberta

Medium community/region- City of Grande Prairie: Downtown Incentives Program

Large community/region- City of Edmonton: Development Investment Facilitation & Business Retention Targeting

Business and Investment Attraction (BIA):

Small community/region- Town of Whitecourt & Woodlands County: Regional Business Investment Program

Medium community/region- City of St. Albert: UAV (Drone) Pilot Project

Large community/region- Alberta Sout hWest REDA, SouthGrow Regional Initiative, Economic Development Lethbridge & Lethbridge County: Southern Alberta-China Investment & Trade Initiative

Community Economic Development (CED):

Small community/region- Town of Bon Accord: Equinox Festival

Medium community/region- Airdrie Econ omic Development: We Are Airdrie

Large community/region- Community Futures: Alberta Youth Entrepreneurship Camp

The Alex Metcalfe Award recognizes the “best of the best” community project in each of the BIA, BRE and CED categories.The Alex Metcalfe Awards went to:

Business Retention and Expansion- City of Grande Prairie: Downtown Business Incentives

Business and Investment Attraction- Town of Whitecourt & Woodlands County: Regional Business Investment Program

Community Economic Development- Community Futures: Alberta Youth Entrepreneurship Camp

The individuals recognized are:

The Economic Developer of the Year:



Schaun Goodeve

Manager of Planning & Economic Development/ Economic Development Officer- Town of Morinville

The Outstanding Young Professional :

Brian Glavin

Manager, Economic Development, Lands & Communications- City of Grande Prairie

The President’s Award recognizes an EDA member who has made a significant contribution to the organization. This year’s award was presented to:

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo– Economic Development Department

Leann Hackman – Carty

CEO, Economic Developers Alberta (EDA)

ABOUT EDA

Economic Developers Alberta (EDA) is the only professional organization in Alberta dedicated to advancing the economic development profession by providing professional development, networking opportunities and information. It is a not-for-profit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors, who represent the interests of its membership as a whole. www.edaalberta.ca. [email protected] (2017 Conference hashtag #EDA2017)

