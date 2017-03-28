Economic Developers Alberta (EDA) Recognizes Excellence in Economic Development in Alberta

(Banff, AB): Economic Developers Alberta (EDA) presented its annual Awards of Excellence during its 2017 Annual Conference at the Banff Centre in Banff, Alberta, March 23rd. These awards honour Alberta individuals for their contribution to the profession; as well as Alberta communities for excellence in: Business and Investment Attraction (BIA); Business Retention and Expansion (BRE); and Community Economic Development (CED).
The winning communities and organizations and the names of their initatives are:
The individuals recognized are:
The Economic Developer of the Year:
Schaun Goodeve
Manager of Planning & Economic Development/ Economic Development Officer- Town of Morinville
The Outstanding Young Professional :
Brian Glavin
Manager, Economic Development, Lands & Communications- City of Grande Prairie
The President’s Award recognizes an EDA member who has made a significant contribution to the organization. This year’s award was presented to:
The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo– Economic Development Department
Leann Hackman – Carty
CEO, Economic Developers Alberta (EDA)
Economic Developers Alberta (EDA) is the only professional organization in Alberta dedicated to advancing the economic development profession by providing professional development, networking opportunities and information. It is a not-for-profit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors, who represent the interests of its membership as a whole.