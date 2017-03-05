Education Minister to Open CASS

(EDMONTON) – The 2017 Annual Learning Conference hosted by the College of Alberta School Superintendents (CASS) and Alberta Education will be held at the Chateau Lacombe on March 8 – 10, 2017.
Conference planners have shifted from the traditional plenary/breakout session format to that of a Team Leadership Academy format, providing blocks of time for jurisdiction leadership teams to plan the implementation of the Draft Professional Practice Standards. It is anticipated the Practice Standards will be formalized through Ministerial Order this spring.
Education Minister David Eggen will open the conference on March 8 at 7.00 pm. Following Mr. Eggen will be keynote speaker Chris Kennedy, Superintendent/CEO for West Vancouver School Board and a member of C21 Canada.
Other thought leaders, who will make presentations and also directly support the planning by leadership teams, for the conference are:
As in past years, CASS will honour its retirees at the Annual Retirement Banquet on March 9 at 6.00 pm. Eighteen retirees will be acknowledged for their contributions to students, colleagues and community.
The detailed Program for the Conference is available on the CASS website. http://o.b5z.net/i/u/10063916/f/Conference_booklet.pdf.
Over 300 delegates including CASS members, Alberta Education staff, school leaders and representatives of education partners in Alberta and across Canada will attend the Annual Learning Conference.