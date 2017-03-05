Education Minister to Open CASS

Alberta Education Annual Learning Conference, Edmonton, March 8 – 10

(EDMONTON) – The 2017 Annual Learning Conference hosted by the College of Alberta School Superintendents (CASS) and Alberta Education will be held at the Chateau Lacombe on March 8 – 10, 2017.

Conference planners have shifted from the traditional plenary/breakout session format to that of a Team Leadership Academy format, providing blocks of time for jurisdiction leadership teams to plan the implementation of the Draft Professional Practice Standards. It is anticipated the Practice Standards will be formalized through Ministerial Order this spring.

Education Minister David Eggen will open the conference on March 8 at 7.00 pm. Following Mr. Eggen will be keynote speaker Chris Kennedy, Superintendent/CEO for West Vancouver School Board and a member of C21 Canada.

Other thought leaders, who will make presentations and also directly support the planning by leadership teams, for the conference are:

Dr. Santiago Rincón Gallardo is Chief Research Officer at Michael Fullan’s international education consulting team. In addition to presenting at the conference, he will be available throughout the conference to meet with and support jurisdiction teams.

Dr. Dwayne Donald & Dr. Noella Steinhauer. of the University of Alberta will facilitate understanding of Competency 5, Ensuring First Nations, Metis and Inuit Education for all students.

Dr. Pamela Adams & Dr. Carmen Mombourquette from the University of Lethbridge will share their experiences working with school jurisdictions on building leadership capacity.

Dr. Barb Brown, Dr. Jim Brandon, & Dr. Sharon Friesen from the University of Calgary will share their experiences working with school jurisdictions through the Partner Research Schools initiative.

As in past years, CASS will honour its retirees at the Annual Retirement Banquet on March 9 at 6.00 pm. Eighteen retirees will be acknowledged for their contributions to students, colleagues and community.

The detailed Program for the Conference is available on the CASS website. http://o.b5z.net/i/u/10063916/f/Conference_booklet.pdf.

Over 300 delegates including CASS members, Alberta Education staff, school leaders and representatives of education partners in Alberta and across Canada will attend the Annual Learning Conference.

