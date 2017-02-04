Education Minister Should Provide Transparency on Curriculum Rewrite Expert Working Groups, Release Names: Wildrose

EDMONTON, AB: The Education Minister should explain why he has chosen to conduct the NDP government’s curriculum overhaul under a cloak of secrecy and has hidden the names of those in the expert working groups, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

The curriculum overhaul will set the course for education in Alberta for decades, and must address declining scores and comprehension in literacy and numeracy.

“The individuals who have been named to the NDP’s expert working groups will play a key role in shaping the curriculum for young Albertans,” Wildrose Shadow Education Minister Leela Aheer said. “Given the fact that the expert working groups are collaborating on writing draft K-12 programs of study, it is the right of all parents and Albertans to know who these individuals are. Indeed, parents should be concerned about the complete lack of transparency in the whole process.”

Declining test scores in Alberta in recent years have highlighted the failings of our current education system.

“Albertans expect an education system that prepares our children for bright futures, and we need to get this curriculum review right,” Aheer said. “I trust that the Minister will recognize the need for greater transparency, for broad consultation, and for release of the names of those involved in the working groups so that all Albertans get a better sense of what direction the Minister and ATA are pushing this crucial review in.”

