 /  Eggen Should Immediately Reject Calls to Phase Out Funding for Independent Schools: Aheer

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Shadow Education Minister Leela Aheer released the following statement responding to calls to phase out funding for independent schools.

“Education Minister David Eggen should reject these calls to end funding immediately. Alberta is a beautifully diverse province. Respecting that diversity means offering Alberta families a wide variety of educational choice.

“Not only do independent schools meet a strong demand for educational choice in our province, but they lessen population growth and financial burdens on our public system – saving our province around $750 million in recent years.

“Wildrose fully supports choice in education and putting parents in charge. We will continue to support the current model that provides funding to students in independent schools.

“There are government members on record as being against funding for these schools and I hope it does not succumb to pressure from those who wish to see this vital piece of the Alberta education landscape defunded.”

