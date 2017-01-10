Employment Opportunities ~ Foothills Family Medical Centre

Clinical Assistant and Medical Office Assistant

Hiring two positions to support a progressive and innovative group of physicians.

The Clinical Assistant is a full time position that will work closely with the physicians to provide complete care management for clients.

The Medical office Assistant is a part-time position responsible for providing excellent customer service and performing administrative duties in support of the clinic.

Successful candidates must have solid skills in using technology, excellent verbal and written communication skills with a focus on customer service and the ability to work well under pressure in a team environment. Medical background and experience with electronic medical records would be an asset. Resumes to be emailed to [email protected] prior to 20 January 2017.

