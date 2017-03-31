Energy Efficiency Alberta Hires CEO

Energy Efficiency Alberta’s newly appointed Chief Executive Officer will support the agency’s operations from its new headquarters in Calgary.

Monica Curtis will help the new agency deliver energy efficiency and small-scale energy system programs to Albertans. She brings more than 20 years of experience promoting, designing, delivering and evaluating energy efficiency, efficiency financing, and renewable energy programs and services.

From its downtown Calgary headquarters, Energy Efficiency Alberta will leverage the city’s energy expertise and help make efficiency an important part of the diversification of the energy economy. The agency will provide approximately 30 jobs for Albertans.

“We’re pleased to welcome Monica Curtis back to the province to support Energy Efficiency Alberta in fostering the development of energy-efficiency services. As CEO, she will play a vital role as Alberta continues to build a diversified, low-carbon economy that makes life better for everyday Albertans.” Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office

Curtis will lead the design and implementation of energy efficiency, energy conservation and small-scale renewable energy programs and services that will increase comfort and productivity and reduce energy costs, benefiting Alberta residents and businesses. For example, by taking advantage of the Residential No-Charge Energy Savings Program alone, the average Alberta family will save $112 per year on its power bills.

“Energy Efficiency Alberta has been established to provide Alberta households and businesses with opportunities to save energy. I am truly delighted to have the opportunity to return home to Alberta to lead these important initiatives to reduce costs, lower our carbon footprint and foster development of an energy-efficiency services industry.” Monica Curtis, CEO, Energy Efficiency Alberta

Curtis has championed cutting-edge programs in Wisconsin and Saskatchewan, ranging from energy advocate services and manufactured homes programs to on-bill recovery for energy-efficiency financing and Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing. She has also led numerous energy-saving pilot programs to test new technologies and program designs.

“We are very pleased that Monica Curtis has agreed to become the new CEO and first employee of Energy Efficiency Alberta. She is the perfect candidate to help us build one of the best energy-efficiency programs in Canada.” David Dodge, Chair, Energy Efficiency Alberta

“Calgary is a natural home for Energy Efficiency Alberta’s headquarters. As a global centre for all things energy, Calgary has the depth and breadth of talent to help make energy efficiency a success for Alberta. We’re looking forward to welcoming Monica Curtis to Calgary and working with her to unlock the potential of energy efficiency in our community.” Mary Moran, President and CEO, Calgary Economic Development

“It’s exciting to have another anchor tenant in the Downtown West neighbourhood, especially one that focuses on the diversification of our economy. Supporting jobs like this is integral to a vibrant neighbourhood and city.” Evan Woolley, Councillor, City of Calgary

Revenue from the carbon levy will provide the funds for rebates and incentives for families and communities to invest in energy-saving household products, solar panels and retrofits of homes and buildings.

“Alberta’s homebuilders are increasingly focused on providing customers with energy-efficient homes as homeowners look for ways to keep their operating costs low. Having a dedicated energy efficiency agency located in Calgary will help promote the benefits of energy efficiency across the province and make homeowners more aware of the straightforward ways they can save money on an ongoing basis.” Ryan Scott, President and CEO, Avalon Master Builder

Energy Efficiency Alberta is offering many opportunities this year to help Albertans save money and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, visit efficiencyalberta.ca.

Monica Curtis’ biography

Curtis has designed, delivered, marketed, and measured energy efficiency programs since 1991. Her career in energy efficiency began with Edmonton Power (currently EPCOR) and SaskPower.

Most recently, she served as the Executive Vice President Strategic Development and Energy Finance Solutions with WECC, a mission-based non-profit based in Madison, Wis. WECC delivers energy efficiency and efficiency finance programs and residential building science training for electric and natural gas utilities and state and local governments across the United States.

Curtis has championed cutting-edge programs ranging from energy advocate services and manufactured homes programs to on-bill recovery for energy efficiency financing and Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing. She has also led numerous energy-saving pilot programs to test new technologies and program designs, including utility demand response through smart thermostats, program marketing based on geo-targeting and retail MarketLift?.

Curtis holds a Master of Business Administration from Athabasca University in Alberta and a Bachelor of Human Ecology from the University of Manitoba. She prides herself on raising two great kids with her husband.