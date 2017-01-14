Environmental Appeals Board Hearing Schedule: Lee Creek, Cardston

The Environmental Appeals Board will conduct a hearing on February 15, 2017, commencing at 8:30 a.m. in Calgary, location to be determined.

The Board will hear submissions with respect to an appeal filed in relation to Alberta Environment and Parks’ decision to issue Administrative Penalty No. WA-16/02-AP-SSR-16/04 in the amount of $5,000 to Gordon Atkins and Creekworks Ltd. for allegedly conducting unauthorized activities without an Approval, being the infilling and re-sloping of Lees Creek at NW-4-3-25-W4M in Cardston.

The Environmental Appeals Board is a separate and independent body that reviews certain decisions made by Alberta Environment and Parks. The Board is composed of environmental experts from a variety of disciplines.

Any person, other than the parties, who wishes to make a representation before the Board on this appeal must submit a request by fax or by e-mail to the Board. The request must be received by the Board on or before January 20, 2017. It is the applicant’s responsibility to ensure that the request has been received. Such a request shall (a) contain the name, address, e-mail, and telephone and fax numbers of the person submitting the request, (b) indicate whether the person submitting the request intends to be represented by a lawyer or agent and, if so, the name of the lawyer or agent, and (c) contain a summary of the nature of the person’s interest in this appeal. Applications will only be considered if the information will assist the Board in making its decision, and will not duplicate the information provided by the parties. After January 20, 2017, the Board will determine if other persons may make representations and the manner in which they can be made. Once the Board makes a decision on any intervenor applications, the hearing will be open to the public for viewing only.

Copies of material filed with the Board respecting this appeal are available for viewing at the Cardston Public Library in Cardston, Alberta, during its normal operating hours, or by appointment at the office of the Environmental Appeals Board in Edmonton.

The information requested is necessary to allow the Environmental Appeals Board to perform its function. The information is collected under the authority of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, section 33(c). Section 33(c) provides that personal information may only be collected if that information relates directly to and is necessary for the processing of this appeal. The information you provide will be considered a public record.