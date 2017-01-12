Environmental Charges Against Pest Control Company

The Alberta government has laid seven charges against a Calgary company for failing to comply with provincial environmental legislation and provincial and federal pesticide legislation.

Incident details

Orkin Canada Corporation has been charged with three counts under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act, two counts under the federal Pest Control Products Act, one count under the provincial Pesticide Sales, Handling, Use and Application Regulation, and one count under the Pesticide (Ministerial) Regulation relating to a pesticide application in Calgary between January 23 and 26, 2015, and for failing to immediately report a release to Alberta Environment and Parks.

The charges include:

failing to immediately report a release to the department as required, an offence contrary to section 110(1)(a) of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act;

Applying a pesticide without an appropriate pesticide applicator’s certificate contrary to section 79 of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act; and

failing to handle, store, transport, use or dispose of a registered pest control product as directed by the product label, an offence contrary to section 6 (5)(b) of the Pest Control Products Act (Canada).

The first court appearance is set for February 7, 2017 in Calgary Provincial Court.

Alberta Environment and Parks focuses on education, prevention and enforcement to ensure all Albertans continue to enjoy a clean and healthy environment. When individuals or companies fail to comply with legislation, Environment and Parks has a range of options, depending on the offence, to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.