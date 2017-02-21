Equine Disaster Workshop: Are You Prepared for an Emergency?

Sat, 13 May 2017, 9:00am – Sun, 14 May 2017, 5:00pm

Imagine your worst fear as a horse owner: barn fire. Trailer rollover. Horse trapped in a frozen pond. There are crises that we cannot handle on our own without the assistance of emergency personnel, many of whom are not horse owners themselves.

Technical Large Animal Emergency Rescue provides emergency personnel and horse owners alike with the knowledge and tools to better assist with large animal emergencies.

TLAER training brings together people from all disciplines and introduces the latest concepts, techniques, procedures and equipment being used today—to learn to work together on a scene and build a great incident action plan, then extricate the animal safely for both the animal and the responders.

Registration: $150 + GST Click here to register (space is limited)

Presented by Dr. Rebecca Gimenez, the workshop will include discussion of strategies such as working with fire rescue responders, what to do while waiting for the veterinarian to arrive and preparing an evacuation plan for your horses in case of a disaster.

Dr. Gimenez is the founder and president of the TLAER Inc and provides education and outreach internationally to teach safer and more efficient ways to prevent, prepare and respond to large animal incidents.

Location of Workshop:

Whitemud Equine Learning Centre Association

12504 Fox Drive Northwest

Edmonton, AB

About WELCA

WELCA is a non-profit organization. It is home to a herd of 30 well trained lesson horses, and offers a variety of riding and non-riding programs for people ages six to 65. Its programs benefit many Edmontonians including high-risk youth, aboriginal youth, war veterans, the physically and mentally disabled, and the elderly.

