An Eventful Month for the Stockland 4H Beef Club

Club Reporter – Jessie Blatz

Millarville Stockland 4-H Club kicked off December with our annual Christmas party at Laser Quest and I think we all loved it. It was a great opportunity to see all our friends and it was super fun playing and shooting everybody with laser guns. The Secret Santa gift exchange is always a fun time, gift cards were the most popular gift this year.

Every year the Foothills 4-H district clubs come together to make Christmas hampers for less fortunate families in our area; we pack hampers with food, juice, vegetables,toiletries and gifts for families. After the brightly wrapped boxes are filled, they are delivered to families in the Foothills area. My family delivered a hamper to Turner Valley, the family was so thankful and happy. They had fallen on hard times and it feltso good to be able to help them. It made me want to do more. I really love that 4-H does so much to give back to our community.

Lastly, we went on our yearly farm tour, where we visit everyone’s animals; we saw some pretty cool heifers and steers. Each 4-H member had the opportunity to show off their farm and project animals. They told the club how their year was going so far: how much their animals were eating and what they have done with their projects in the last 2 months since weigh-in. We really need to thank the Jardie Family and Paul Rishaug for hosting the lunch and filling up all of us kids with hot dogs.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

