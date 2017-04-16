Faith Forum ~ Who Doesn’t Want Peace?

Everyone wants ‘world peace.’ Governments, world leaders, armies and heroes have all tried to attain world peace but inevitably – war and violence constantly are a part of our world at any given time. Sometimes the peace we seek is on a more local level, such as within a political party, town or rural council or within a local club. Perhaps we seek peace with our friends or within our own families. Much of the time we’re looking for peace within ourselves – from the fast paced life we lead, stress coming at us from many different angles and we find it hard to cope, and many times just from our own thoughts and questions about life and relationships.

God has made peace readily available to each and every person. Jesus’ mission in life was to bring peace – peace between each person and God, peace in people’s relationships, and peace with one’s self. This is not in the form of special thinking techniques and meditation, or of positive thinking, or embracing a philosophy or religion. We think it’s up to us to find the path to inner peace when God has already provided it. The work is already done for you. There’s nothing we can do to enhance it, add to it, or make it better. He already has the plan and has told us how it works. What we need to do is access that path and go on it.

To understand the thinking be"> hind what God has done, the reason that God had to make a plan in the first place is because man broke that peace with God and others and himself by choosing his own way. There is a word, ‘sin,’ that simply put means there is a break in our relationship with God because of choosing our own way. He is perfect, we are not. We have wrong thoughts, motives, selfishness and not-so-nice deeds. Jesus’ death, and then afterwards his rising from the dead (resurrection/Easter) by his own choice, provided us with a way to peace with God, others and ourselves. Our part is to accept his death and resurrection as a gift from him, and then choose to live for him (not ourselves) out of gratefulness for what he has done. When that choice is made, there comes an inner, God-given peace that cannot just be stirred up by us.

“I am leaving you with a gift—peace of mind and heart. And the peace I give is a gift the world cannot give. So don’t be troubled or afraid. (John 14:27 NLT)

After that, there will be times of everyday issues, worry and anxiety. The difference is, when those times come, we will always know in Whose hands our life is in (that underlying peace) and Who is in control of my life (also a peaceful knowing). When that choice is made, we realize that God himself is our peace (For he himself is our peace…)1, and because he now lives inside of me, I have the truest and realist peace with Him which enables me to be at peace within myself, and gives me the basis and resources to work at peace in my relationships because I now have a whole new way of being and way of working through issues with others (and myself!).

In my own experience I can testify to the peace that God has brought to my heart, life and to my relationships because I chose years ago to ask Jesus to forgive my wrong-doings (sins) and become my Savior and the Lord of my life (which means I’ve chosen to give him the control). I wouldn’t want to live life any other way. Because Jesus chose to die on the cross for me (and you), and he rose again from the dead, I can face tomorrow and live in peace.

“The disciples saw Jesus do many other miraculous signs in addition to the ones recorded in this book. But these are written so that you may continue to believe that Jesus is the Messiah, the Son of God, and that by believing in him you will have life by the power of his name.” (John 20:30, 31 NLT)

I would be happy to answer any questions you may have about having peace with God now and for in the future when life is over at: [email protected].

1 Ephesians 2:14 NIV

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

