Faith Forum: Rock Solid

By Gloria Wessner

It seems like nothing is for sure these days. Promises are broken, contracts are not fulfilled, families are torn apart by indiscretion, violence, war and bad choices; jobs end due to circumstances beyond our control, illness and terminal illness robs us of loved ones, and those we thought we could depend upon disappear when our need is sometimes at its greatest. There is one thing, however, that we can absolutely depend our lives upon – a rock in the midst of whatever storm we find ourselves. And there’s nothing in the world or in the universe that can take it away; not now, not ever.

Most people in this world know about God and His love, but they don’t really know Him, and therefore don’t realize just how much they can completely depend on him. I know about all sorts of things, like a disease such as cancer or diabetes until I end up with one of these sicknesses, then suddenly there’s a personal relationship with that disease for me that is not only head knowledge, but now I know cancer or diabetes for myself directly and its effects on me. Also, God states himself just how reliable he is – ‘God isn’t a man that he would lie, or a human being that he would change his mind. Has he ever spoken and not done it, or promised and not fulfilled it?’ (Numbers 23:19 CEB)

You see, many people feel that if they go to church, tell other people that they believe in God, do many good deeds for others, live a good life, and love others that they will go to heaven. God tells us though that that won’t cut it. There is nothing you or I can do to get to heaven. It all initiates with just God, this was his idea –’ But God showed his great love for us by sending Christ to die for us while we were still sinners. And since we have been made right in God’s sight by the blood of Christ, he will certainly save us from God’s condemnation. For since our friendship with God was restored by the death of his Son while we were still his enemies, we will certainly be saved through the life of his Son. So now we can rejoice in our wonderful new relationship with God because our Lord Jesus Christ has made us friends of God.’ (Romans 5: 8-11 NLT) So there’s nothing I can do in and of myself to get to heaven or have a friendship with God, except this, because God said it – ‘Jesus told her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. Anyone who believes in me will live, even after dying.’ (John 11:25 NLT) So my part is to believe.

Believe what? Believe and accept that Jesus is God’s son and that he died and came back to life for you. We can also believe that he will change you, on the inside, to be more and more like Jesus as he works in your heart with your cooperation on a daily basis. This is the growth in God that others see as we show more and more of the attributes of God such as patience, love, peacefulness and forgiveness. This comes only as we read his word he’s given to us (the Bible), talk with him (prayer), and let him change me as he points things out in my life that need to go, so I let him take those away and he replaces them with what should be there: ‘Then Christ will make his home in your hearts as you trust in him. Your roots will grow down into God’s love and keep you strong’. (Ephesians 3:17 NLT)

Once we are sure of our relationship with God and are assured of our growth in him; we just know, and are assured, that nothing can separate us from God and his love for us, such as these pieces below:

‘Can anything ever separate us from Christ’s love? Does it mean he no longer loves us if we have trouble or calamity, or are persecuted, or hungry, or destitute, or in danger, or threatened with death? (As the Scriptures say, “For your sake we are killed every day; we are being slaughtered like sheep.”) No, despite all these things, overwhelming victory is ours through Christ, who loved us.

And I am convinced that nothing can ever separate us from God’s love. Neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither our fears for today nor our worries about tomorrow—not even the powers of hell can separate us from God’s love. No power in the sky above or in the earth below—indeed, nothing in all creation will ever be able to separate us from the love of God that is revealed in Christ Jesus our Lord.’ (Romans 8:34b – 39 NLT)

‘Christ Jesus died for us and was raised to life for us, and he is sitting in the place of honor at God’s right hand, pleading for us.’ (Romans 8:34b NLT)

So it doesn’t matter how rocky life gets or what it throws at you – there is One who loves you with all his heart and will never, never, forsake you and be with you – in you – through every dark night and situation in this journey called life, and be that Rock you can completely count on and lean against.

‘The Lord is my solid rock, my fortress, my rescuer. My God is my rock— I take refuge in him! — he’s my shield, my salvation’s strength, my place of safety.’ (Psalm 18:2 CEB)

Are you one of God’s people? Do you really know him like it was mentioned above? Do you want the peace and security for in your life right now, as well as when you die? If you’re not sure where you might be in this process, or if you have any questions, please feel free to write me at gloriawes@hotmail.com if I can be of any help to you.

‘The Lord is my shepherd;

I have all that I need.

He lets me rest in green meadows;

he leads me beside peaceful streams.

He renews my strength.

He guides me along right paths,

bringing honor to his name.

Even when I walk

through the darkest valley,

I will not be afraid,

for you are close beside me.

Your rod and your staff

protect and comfort me.’ (Psalm 23:1-4 NLT)

