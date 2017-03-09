Families at the Heart of Capital Plan Investments

Historic investments in infrastructure projects that make a difference in the lives of Albertans are benefiting families throughout the province.

Delivering on its Capital Plan commitment, the Government of Alberta continues to focus on building or renewing infrastructure projects that prioritize family well-being.

“Albertans deserve a safe and affordable place to call home. I’m proud our government is investing in projects like Parkdale that will make life better for Albertans. The more people have affordable housing, the better able they are to find stable employment which, in turn, means more people supporting local economies.” Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

Construction of the $13.9-million, 70-unit apartment building in Edmonton, featuring one-, two- and three-bedroom suites, is underway with the fifth-storey frame in place. The new building, Parkdale II, will employ approximately 50 people over the construction year and is expected to be ready for families to move in by this fall. Approximately 230 people will call Parkdale II home.

“Parkdale is proof that investing in capital projects makes a real difference in the lives of Albertans. Our investments in infrastructure ensure all Albertans have improved access to health care, education, affordable housing and social services, while stimulating economic activity and supporting jobs.” Brian Mason, Minister of Infrastructure

Government continues to demonstrate progess on its commitment to invest in Albertans. As of Nov. 30, 2016, there were 324 major capital projects underway in Alberta ($5 million or more), including:

146 schools projects

Parkdale – one of 40 Seniors and Housing projects

40 Affordable Supportive Living Initiative projects

23 road and bridge projects

22 major health facilities projects

nine post-secondary projects

“As we move forward on the 2017 Capital Plan, which will be released along with Budget 2017 on March 16, I can confirm that capital investment by this government will continue to support jobs, stimulate the economy and focus on making lives better for Albertans.” Brian Mason, Minister of Infrastructure