Family Day 2017 Broke Last Year’s Attendance Records

Thousands of visitors poured into provincial historic sites, museums and archives this past Family Day to experience the history of Alberta.

More than 14,300 people celebrated their Family Day long weekend at provincial heritage facilities. That number is up almost 35 per cent from last year’s Family Day weekend attendance.

In honour of Family Day, on Feb. 20, Alberta’s historic sites, museums and archives offered free admission and welcomed more than 11,000 visitors in one day — an increase of 55 per cent in visitation from Family Day in 2016.

“Our provincial facilities are true examples of how Alberta’s heritage continues to play a vital role in making life better for families and growing Alberta’s tourism sector. I am proud that our government is able to offer affordable opportunities for Alberta’s families to enjoy activities together throughout the province.” Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

In addition, the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology located in Drumheller set a new record for highest attendance to the museum on Family Day as more than 7,250 people enjoyed the galleries on Feb. 20.

Drawing upon millions of records, photographs, fossils and artifacts, provincial heritage facilities serve as Alberta’s collective memory and educate visitors about the moments, stories and people that have shaped Alberta.