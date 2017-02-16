Family Day at the Legislature: Indoor Adventures Await

The Alberta Legislature is the place to be this Family Day, where the adventures await indoors. All activities and entertainment will take place in the Edmonton Federal Building and the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre, throughout the warm pedway and inside the Legislature Building.

Family Day at the Legislature

Monday, February 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Families are the centre of our communities and the focus of this Alberta holiday,” said the Honourable Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Alberta Legislative Assembly. “Our most cherished memories are of times spent with loved ones; I hope that your plans include a visit to Family Day at the Legislature, where you are sure to create more wonderful memories together.”

The indoor adventures will have visitors finding history and entertainment around every corner. Challenge yourself with the Lost in the Legislature History Hunt that will uncover secrets and fun facts about Alberta’s past. Honour Indigenous heritage at the games and crafts workshops led by Amanda Woodward-Lamothe. The main stage will feature music by Dan the One Man Band and historical rap battles by the RCKYMTN Rumble Rappers, the Houdini-like feats of magician Ron Pearson and a performance by the Great Balanzo, who will also be teaching tricks of the trade during his clown workshop.

The Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre offers even more immersive experiences with Alberta’s history. Be sure to visit Alberta and the Great War, a new interactive exhibit in the Borealis Gallery; the 4-D history of Alberta film in the Pehonan Theatre; the Agora Interpretive Centre and the Alberta Branded store, which carries works by Alberta artisans.

Take selfies at the photo booth wall (complete with fun props), get a temporary tattoo of Alberta emblems and meet mascot Rocky the Ram and various costumed historical characters, who will be roving about throughout the day. Download the Discovery Agents (free app) and challenge yourself with the Discover the Alberta Legislature Mission on the Legislature Grounds.

For more information visit assembly.ab.ca.