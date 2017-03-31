Calgary – Experience a country adventure, without leaving the city! The Calgary Stampede invites you to Aggie Days, a free, family-friendly event filled with animals and excitement. The fun takes place Saturday, April 8 & Sunday, April 9 in the Agrium Western Event Centre and historic Agriculture Barn at Stampede Park.

Enjoy a day filled with a wide variety of farm animals, from tiny chicks to enormous draft horses. Watch cow milking, sheep shearing, and climb into the driver’s seat of a chuckwagon. On Saturday, enjoy the lightning-fast action of stock dog trials in Clock, Stock and Barrel. Sunday, see the incredible trust between horse and rider in the Calgary Stampede Spring Extreme Cowboy Race.

WHAT: Aggie Days WHEN: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8 & Sunday, April 9 WHERE: Agrium Western Event Centre & Agriculture Barn, Stampede Park

About the Calgary Stampede

The Calgary Stampede celebrates the people, the animals, the land, the traditions and the values that make up the unique spirit of the west. The Calgary Stampede contributes to the quality of life in Calgary and southern Alberta through our world-renowned 10-day Stampede, year-round facilities, western events and several youth and agriculture programs. Exemplifying the theme We’re Greatest Together; we are a volunteer-supported, not-for-profit community organization that preserves and promotes western heritage and values. All revenue is reinvested into Calgary Stampede programs and facilities.