Family Literacy Day Goes Wild at Turner Valley School

Our Family Literacy day theme this year is ‘Reading in the Wild and Wonderful West’

We will be busting out our cowboy hats, boots, vests and rodeo regalia and serving up coffee and cookies to students and families for our annual family reading adventure on Monday, January 30th, 9:00 – 10:00 am.

Also, to help celebrate the importance of reading and literacy, students are invited to bring in a photo of themselves or their families reading anywhere in the wild and wonderful west for our special bulletin board entitled: “Oh, The Places You Can Read”

