 /  Family Literacy Day Reading Rodeo Brought Out the Cowpokes to Turner Valley School

Thank you to everyone who supported our Family Literacy Day event: ‘Reading Rodeo in the Wild and Wonderful West’. We hope that you continue to enjoy Fifteen Minutes of Fun Reading with your family as often as possible.

We are still adding to the ‘Places You Can Read’ bulletin board outside the learning commons library, so if you have a photo of your child or your family reading, please send it in to be added to our celebration of reading display.

Please feel free to contact Mrs. Webb for information about literacy programs in our community.

