FCHS Students Evacuated Due to Gas Line Leak – All Clear Given

Students at the Foothills Composite High School and Alberta School of Fine Arts were evacuated this afternoon (Tuesday, March 7th) to the Foothills Centennial Centre due to a gas line leak.

The leak occurred during construction and the line was severed on the roof.

The All-Clear has now been issued after Atco Gas and the Okotoks Fire Department attended the school.

Students have been returned to the school where normal bussing and pick up will take place.

