Federal Cannabis Legislation: Minister Ganley

By Gateway Gazette

Apr 18

Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, made the following statement in response to today’s introduction of federal legislation to legalize, regulate and restrict cannabis:

“While the federal government has made the decision to legalize, many important decisions will be left to the province. These decisions include where cannabis can be sold and where it can be consumed.

“Our government is focused on keeping cannabis out of the hands of children, keeping profits away from criminals, and protecting Alberta’s roads, workplaces and public spaces.

“The proposed changes to the Criminal Code would bring in stricter penalties for impaired driving related to cannabis. We are encouraged by the federal government’s effort to create a reliable roadside saliva test, and we support this approach.

“As our province adapts to this federal decision, we want to ensure that the views and values of Albertans are reflected in the choices we make. We will be reaching out to gather input and feedback in the coming weeks.

“The health and safety of Albertans is our top priority.”

