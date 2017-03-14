More Federal Money for Mental Health and Home Care

A 10-year funding agreement between Alberta and Ottawa will result in $1.3 billion to help meet Albertans’ home care and mental health needs.

“I am pleased that Alberta has agreed to join with the Government of Canada in a new Health Accord. By working together, we will continue to improve the quality and accessibility of mental health services and home care for Albertans.” Jane Philpott, federal Minister of Health

“We want to thank the federal government for partnering with us to make lives better for Albertans by improving mental health services and expanding access to home care. This funding will help us continue taking action that makes a difference in the lives of mental health patients. It also means that more Albertans who need home care will be able to stay at home in their communities – something that we know leads to better health outcomes and less pressure in our hospitals.” Sarah Hoffman, Alberta Minister of Health

Under the funding agreement, Alberta will receive these federal investments in home care and mental health:

$703.2 million for better home care, including addressing critical home-care infrastructure requirements

$586 million to support mental health initiatives

Alberta will work with the federal government on a plan for how the funding will be used, appropriate performance indicators and annual reporting on the funding.

These investments in home care and mental health care are in addition to the existing commitments of the Canada Health Transfer.