Filming of ‘Wynonna Earp’ in High River Feb. 14-16

HIGH RIVER, AB: Production crews from the Syfy television network will be in High River to film scenes from season two of ‘Wynonna Earp’ from Feb. 14-16.

Crews will arrive in High River on the evening of Feb. 14 and will park their equipment and trucks in the gravel lot on the east side of the Whistle Stop Café.

Filming will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the High River Fire Hall. This will require intermittent traffic control on 5 Street S.E. between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.

While film crews are at the High River Fire Hall there may be short durations of interruption for any customers that intend to purchase bulk water.

A road closure will be required on Thursday, Feb. 16 on 4 Avenue S.W. from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for outdoor scenes. Regular traffic flow will resume after filming is complete in the afternoon. Production will then move inside Colossi’s Coffee House for the rest of the day.

The final scenes will be filmed after dark in the alley behind Alpha Nail & Spa and Maggie’s Diner. Crews anticipate that filming will be complete by midnight and will remove all equipment before exiting town.

Wynonna Earp is a Canadian-American supernatural-Western horror television series that is broadcast on the Syfy network.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

