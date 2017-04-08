Finishing Work on High River Downtown Phase Three Begins April 10

HIGH RIVER, AB: Shawne Excavating and Trucking will be completing a sanitary installation starting on Monday, April 10 that will require a road closure on Macleod Trail S.W. between 4 Avenue S.W. and 3 Avenue S.W.

Construction activities will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday until the installation is complete on Saturday, April 15.

Customers and employees parking on Macleod Trail will need to find alternative parking on a side street for the duration of the project.

Please reduce speed, obey signage and watch for work crews as they will be directing and detouring traffic.

Work on the downtown reconstruction program will be completed this spring. Almost two years’ worth of work was completed in 2016, leaving several key pieces to be finished in the coming weeks with the goal of completing all remaining work by the end of June.

Construction will be spread throughout the downtown, but will be on a much smaller scale, and shorter time line, than previous years.

The exact order of scheduling is still being finalized. A complete detail of work can be found on the Town’s website, www.highriver.ca under the ‘Major Projects Map.’

