Fishing Season Sees Opening of 12 New Lakes

Alberta families will have a dozen new destinations for fishing this year, thanks to the recovery of several lakes and fisheries closed for decades.

While many lakes have not yet opened up for anglers, April 1 marks the official beginning of Alberta’s 2017 sportfishing season. This new season also marks the launch of mywildalberta.ca, a responsive website with a new look.

The province will open eight lakes to walleye fishing this year. Many have been closed since 1996, when Alberta introduced major restrictions to walleye harvesting after major population declines. Some lakes have been closed even longer, such as Glennifer Reservoir, which was last open 29 years ago.

“For many Albertan families, fishing is a bond that links multiple generations. The re-opening of these lakes demonstrates the importance of conservation and sustainable harvesting. Sound management of our lakes, streams and rivers will ensure Albertans will be able to fish for generation to come.” Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks

New fish harvest opportunities:

Walleye : Pine Coulee Reservoir, Burnstick Lake, Gleniffer Reservoir, Gull Lake, Lac Bellevue, Bourque Lake, Hilda Lake and Lac La Biche

Pike: Pine Coulee Reservoir, Magee Lake, Manatokan Lake, Bangs Lake

Yellow Perch: Strubel Lake

To ensure the health of walleye populations, the province is implementing a tag system this year to prevent overfishing in the newly opened lakes. The draw system will also support conservation efforts and ensure a sustainable harvest.

The 2017 Special Walleye Licence Draw begins April 4 and runs until April 27, with results posted beginning May 8 at https://www.albertarelm.com/ licensing.page. The cost of the tags is $11, roughly two-thirds of which will be invested back into the provincial fisheries program, which will further protect management of Alberta’s fisheries, and one-third being used to cover administrative costs.

A responsive design for the My Wild Alberta website is also new this year. The new site makes it easier for anglers and hunters on the go. Check out the new look at www.mywildalberta.ca

Anglers will have frequent opportunities to participate in online surveys and provide their feedback about the management of fisheries. Please check the TalkAEP website regularly to find active surveys and results of completed surveys.