Five-year-old Albert to Receive the Gift of Accessibility in his Home

Annual fundraising concert raises funds for Easter Seals Alberta`s Give a Kid a Lift program

Calgary, AB – Canwest Elevator & Lifts has partnered with Easter Seals Alberta, Garaventa Lifts, Wayne Prothmann (Rewind Custom Homes and Renovations) and Jim Ellison (Manson Construction) to provide a residential elevator in the home of a family with a disabled child.

The Give a Kid a Lift (GAKAL) is funded solely through community partnerships and revenue from an annual fundraising concert; the 7th Annual Give a Kid a Lift Fundraiser at Calgary`s Ironwood Stage & Grill will be held on March 19th. Please come and show your support as we raise funds for Easter Seals Alberta and our Give a Kid a Lift program. This year’s performers include The Mocking Shadows, James Jordan Magician, and many more.

TICKETS are $25 and are available by contacting Mike Jennings at [email protected] or by phone at 403-203-3244. All proceeds go to Alberta Easter Seals and our Give a Kid a Lift program.

This year’s recipient is Albert Jucker-Kiddle. Albert is a funny and fun-loving five-year old boy, who uses a wheelchair and is unable to communicate verbally. He was born with structural abnormalities of the brain, but his parents Jonathan Jucker and Amie Kiddle did not find out until he began having seizures when he was two months old. The cause is unknown, and it was not clear how his brain injury would affect his development.

As Albert grew, his challenges became more apparent, as he was unable to hold his head up, sit, crawl, or walk independently. Within the first year of life, Albert was diagnosed with intractable epilepsy, cortical visual impairment, and cerebral palsy. However, that did not stop his parents from wanting to provide him with a wonderful quality of life, and in the process, his personality began to shine and develop. Albert’s parents currently carry him up and downstairs to his room and to the family room in the basement of their split-level home, but with the addition of an elevator, he will be able to access these areas of the home in his chair, and his parents will be able to save their backs. Maybe one day Albert will even be able to do so independently in a power wheelchair – although his challenges are many, he constantly surprises with his good humour, love, and determination.

“Canwest Elevator and Lifts is proud to support Easter Seals Alberta through the Give a Kid a Lift program,” says Mike Jennings of Canwest Elevator & Lifts. “Bringing independence through accessibility is at the core of our values. Our team of volunteers, including our suppliers and trades people work throughout the year to help a change the lives of a deserving family, and we are honored to be a part of this great program.”

“This was truly a labor of love and a community commitment to change the life of a child with a disability,” said Susan Boivin, CEO of Easter Seals Alberta. “We are honored by the outstanding support of our partners and the volunteers who made this possible.”

Please join us on Sunday March 19th at the Ironwood Stage and Grill and support the Gift a Kid a Lift Program and the Jucker-Kiddle family.

Canwest Elevator & Lifts is a full service elevator and lift company that specializes in the sales, installation and service of elevating devices. For more information, please visit www.canwestelevators.com.

Easter Seals Alberta is a registered charity that has been serving Albertans since 1951. Our mission is to provide services that foster inclusion, independence and recreation for individuals with disabilities and medical conditions. Our vision is Inspiring Potential, Building Community, and Enriching Lives. Easter Seals Alberta also funds disability solutions through financial assistance, summer camp, advocacy, and public and consumer education. For more information, please visit our website www.easterseals.ab.ca.

What: The 2017 Give a Kid a Lift Fundraiser – for 5-year-old Albert Jucker-Kiddle

When: Sunday, March 19th

1:00 – 5:00 pm

Where: The Ironwood Stage and Grill

1229 9 Avenue SE,

Calgary, AB

Who: The Jucker Kiddle Family as well as all of the 6 GAKAL families from previous years

Canwest Elevator & Lifts , Easter Seals Alberta, Garaventa Lifts, Wayne Prothmann (Rewind Custom Homes and Renovations) and Jim Ellison (Manson Construction)

Why: To give the gift of accessibility in the form of a residential elevator in the home of a family with a disabled child.

