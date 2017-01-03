FNMI Student Achievements at Oilfields High

Two FNMI students from Oilfields have been formally recognized for their leadership. One was selected for the RCMP Youth Leadership Conference and another received the Southern Alberta Indigenous Youth Award

Congratulations to Chloe Dixon of Oilfields School! Chloe was the 2016 recipient of the Aspire Southern Alberta Indigenous Youth Award (SAIYA). This award celebrates Indigenous youth who are making a difference in their communities, developing healthy solutions and growing into successful leaders and ambassadors.

Chloe has been recognized for going above and beyond to build bridges between cultures and to develop a stronger community for all humanity.

“The challenge for me was how many youth didn’t know about the first nations, only what they were told in text books”. Chloe said, “It made me realize that we don’t share our own histories enough”.

Darlene Cox, FNMI Success Coach with the Foothills School Division says, “Chloe has taken it upon herself to be involved in activities that involve sharing FNMI history and bridging relationships between indigenous and non-indigenous peoples. She is committed to sharing this with all people to help create a world that sees all people as one.”

Patty Fraser with the SAIYA Awards commented that, “Chloe won this award because she overcame struggles and set her sights on higher things for herself and we are so proud to have her as our first year ambassador. She is not only changing herself to be a good person but inspiring others to be the best they can be.”

Chloe offers advice to other students, “Take pride in yourself and where you come from. Don’t worry about what others think. Respect yourself and others.”

Congratulations Chloe!

Congratulations also to Tuff Dixon, he was chosen to attend the Youth Leadership Workshop at the Regina RCMP Academy!

