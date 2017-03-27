Focus on Infrastructure Continues in 2017 Federal Budget

(Edmonton) – Alberta municipalities are encouraged by the Government of Canada’s ongoing commitment to infrastructure funding, as previous announcements were re-confirmed through yesterday’s release of the 2017/18 Federal Budget.

“Alberta municipalities are grappling with a $26 billion infrastructure deficit, which requires significant long-term investment by federal and provincial governments to address,” says Lisa Holmes, President of the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA). “The federal commitment to infrastructure funding, re-stated in this Budget, will help set the stage for much needed projects to move ahead.”

Key elements of the federal budget include almost $6 billion in this year’s infrastructure investment through: $1.7 billion in public transit, $1.5 billion in green infrastructure, $1.7 billion in social infrastructure, $1 billion in post-secondary institutions, and $81 million in rural broadband. Further, there will be $7 billion over 10 years for early learning and affordable childcare programs. The budget also supports innovation by investing up to $950 million over five years, to support a small number of business-led innovation “superclusters” that have the greatest potential to accelerate economic growth.

As the 2017 Federal Budget lays out the government’s vision for infrastructure investment over the coming years, ensuring an efficient pathway to delivering crucial municipal projects through federal-provincial agreements is a requirement for achieving that vision.

“Timely federal-provincial bilateral agreements – which include a cost sharing formula that fairly reflects each government’s share of tax revenue – are key,” says Holmes. “Past delays in the signing of federal-provincial bilateral agreements have hampered the ability of Alberta municipalities to deliver the infrastructure their citizens need.” She adds, “Involving municipalities in developing the agreements is a better way to get results.”

AUMA looks forward to working further with both the federal and provincial governments to ensure March budget commitments translate into projects on the ground in our communities in 2017.

