Fog Advisory in Effect for the Foothills

7:18 AM MST Tuesday 21 February 2017

Fog advisory in effect for:

M.D. of Foothills near Cayley

M.D. of Foothills near High River and Aldersyde

M.D. of Foothills near Longview and Eden Valley Res.

M.D. of Foothills near Okotoks and De Winton

M.D. of Foothills near Priddis and Brown-Lowery Prov. Park

M.D. of Foothills near Turner Valley and Black Diamond

M.D. of Willow Creek near Claresholm and Stavely

M.D. of Willow Creek near Nanton and Parkland

Rocky View Co. near Bragg Creek and Tsuu T’ina Res.

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Widespread fog continues through southern Alberta. Conditions are expected to improve later on Tuesday morning.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.

Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports to #ABStorm.

