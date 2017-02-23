Foothills Community Counselling program to open March 1 in High River

HIGH RIVER, AB: High River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) will soon be offering a new Foothills Community Counselling program (FCC) based on a sliding fee scale.

“The program will offer affordable counselling services for adults, children and youth and will include individual, family and couple’s counselling,” says Toby Malloy, lead counsellor for FCC.

Counselling with Malloy and other trained professionals will be available at the FCSS office located at 101, 303 9 Avenue S.W. (Charles Clark Medical Centre) starting on March 1. The service will be offered during regular FCSS hours plus extended hours on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Those who are interested in counselling can contact FCSS by phone, email or in person to fill out an intake form. Counsellors will review the intake form and personally call the potential client to schedule an appointment.

“Payment options and rates will be discussed during the initial intake process and rates will be based on the client’s income,” says Shelley Koot, manager of community services with the Town. “It is a sliding scale that will reflect what the individual can afford, and/or clients will also be able to use their health insurance benefits (EAP) if they have it.”

If the program is successful it may be expanded into other areas in the Foothills such as Okotoks, Black Diamond and the MD of Foothills.

To find out more or to begin the intake process, please call FCSS at 403.603-3549, email [email protected] or visit the FCSS Resource Centre inside the Charles Clark Building at 101, 303 9 Avenue S.W.

