Foothills Energy Co-op ~ A Good Way to Keep Dollars Local

Have you ever taken a close look at your utility bill? For example, on a Direct Energy bill for Natural Gas, on the second page the charges are divided into Retailer Charges and Distributor and Government Charges.

The amount billed under Retailer Charges includes the actual cost of buying the gas plus a transaction fee and an administration fee. In this example these are the charges that Direct Energy is billing for, but this could be any one of many natural gas or electricity retailers.

The amount under Distributor and Government Charges is collected by Direct Energy and paid to Atco Gas or Fortis who are contracted to deliver the gas or power to our home or business.

Direct Energy’s head office is in Houston, which means the profits earned from Alberta customers goes to Texas or even further afield to their conglomerate headquarters, Centrica in Great Britain.

This brings me to my point, “Retailers make a profit”.

You might ask, “What’s the problem, aren’t companies in business to make a profit?”

The answer might surprise you. For a newly formed non-profit energy marketer the answer is no, at least not to benefit a corporation. If this interests you then those with ties to Black Diamond, Turner Valley or the MD of Foothills can now purchase their Natural Gas or Electricity through a newly formed organization called Foothills Energy Co-op. Actually anyone in Alberta serviced by Fortis or Atco is eligible to join.

What one of the Founders has to say

Murray Knowler, one of the founders of the co-op, summed it up this way:

“The Co-op has been formed to make the purchase of electricity and natural gas available locally. We partnered with a company called UtilityNet that secures the wholesale purchase of power and gas for us as well as provides all the billing, tech support and customer service from their state of the art, head office in Calgary. The Co-op rates are very competitive with any other retailer and in fact, usually cheaper.

Currently the big players like Direct Energy or Just Energy feed their corporate empires in Houston Texas or Mississauga Ontario The big difference and what got our attention, is that any and all revenue the Co-op generates will go directly into a Community Fund to be spent on projects right here in our community. . This new model is kind of like community fundraising without asking people to spend any more than they are already spending.

They did their Due Diligence on other Energy Co-ops

Doing their due-diligence prior to forming the co-op, Murray asked UtilityNet to put them in touch with others who had taken this route. They were put in touch with Mountain View Power in Olds. To date this institution has just over 1,000 electricity customers and 496 natural gas accounts and they expect to earn $155,000 in revenues this year. That kind of money reinvested into a community each year has the potential to make a huge impact.

Liking what they saw, Foothills Energy Co-op modelled themselves after this organization.

The Co-op is an Alberta registered non-profit organization, membership is free and it is the Co-op members who decide how the money gets spent in our community. The volunteer board decided that the projects should be energy related so the emphasis will be on sustainable energy and conservation initiatives.

It is important to understand that energy distributors (Fortis and Atco) remain the same; it is only the retailer that changes. If you have any questions or concerns about this new and exciting method of keeping more of our local dollars right here in our community please visit the Co-op website at www.foothillsenergycoop.ca or call Murray Knowler at 403-933-7040 and he will be happy to answer any of your questions.

