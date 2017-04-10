Foothills Lions Club Presents $2,000 Cheque to Oilfields Food Bank

By Gateway Gazette

Apr 10

Foothills Lions Club President, Barry Crane, presented a much needed $2,000 to the Oilfields Food Bank manager, Glenn Chambers last week.

The money will be used to replace the chest freezers with more accessible upright freezers.

“It’s hard for our volunteers to reach down to the bottom of the chest freezers,” said Glenn. “Plus it will be easier to see what is in the freezer with the upright ones.”

Food Bank Information can be found here: http://www.unitedchurchinthevalley.ca/food-bank.html

Foothills Lions Club information can be found here: http://foothillslionsclub.ca/

 

