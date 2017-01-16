Foothills School Division ~ Kindergarten Registration

Kindergarten is one of the most exciting times in a child’s life. Ensuring each child makes a successful transition from home to school is a goal for parents and teachers.

Foothills School Division’s Kindergarten programs build on what your child has already learned at home and in your community. They allow children to explore and experiment with their surroundings and to learn how to interact with other children. Kindergarten offers many benefits, including:

Further developed skills in language arts, math, social studies, science, and the arts

Improved personal & social skills

Enhanced physical skills

The purpose of Kindergarten is to provide learning experiences that are developmentally appropriate in order to meet the diverse needs of children and to promote a positive attitude towards lifelong learning. Learn more by visiting our Early Learning section.

You may register your child by visiting your local elementary school (School Boundary Maps). A registration form must be filled out for each student even if siblings are attending the same school. You will be required to provide your child’s Birth Certificate (or proof of citizenship), Immunization Records, and Proof of Address.

Advanced registration activities begins soon. Children who turn five years of age on or before December 31, 2017 will be eligible to enter kindergarten in Sept. 2017. Those children who will be six on Sept. 1, 2017 will attend Grade 1.

For a full list of Open House and Registration dates visit our website at www.fsd38.ab.ca.

