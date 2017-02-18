 /  Free Admission to Provincial Historic Sites, Museums, Parks on Family Day

Have fun and enjoy special events and free admission this Family Day weekend at provincial museums, historic sites, archives and parks.

Family Day on Monday, Feb. 20 is an opportunity for Albertans of all ages to reconnect with provincial history and explore Alberta’s vast landscapes through a variety of free activities and events.

“I am proud to live in a province that recognizes the importance of family. Museums and heritage sites are the perfect place to learn, have fun, and connect with the past. I hope families take the opportunity to enjoy the many activities being offered including free admission to our provincial historic sites, museums and archives.” Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

“Alberta’s provincial parks are a great place to spend time with loved ones and friends this Family Day weekend. Whether people are taking part in planned parks’ activities or simply want to enjoy a relaxing winter hike, I encourage everyone to get outside and connect with nature.” Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks

There are many activities taking place throughout the province for Albertans to enjoy. A sampling is listed below; for a full detailed list, or to find an event near you, click here.

Historic sites, museums and archives

Nine provincially owned heritage facilities will offer on Monday, Feb. 20. This includes:

Oil Sands Discovery Centre – Fort McMurray

Enjoy a full day of fun chemistry experiments and crafts for the whole family. Make your own slime, write with invisible ink, and see the Amazing Chemistry demonstration in the theatre. Show times are 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Provincial Archives of Alberta – Edmonton

The Provincial Archives of Alberta will host its annual Family History Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be guided, behind-the-scenes tours and introductory workshops on genealogy. Free and open to the public with pre-registration required. Reserve your spot today on Eventbrite or by calling 780-427-1750.

Play giant versions of your favourite board games and donning white gloves to check out the cockpit of a Hawker Hurricane vintage fighter jet. Cozy up with the family to watch vintage cartoons at the indoor drive-in theatre.

Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology – Drumheller

Special Family Day programming will be available at the Royal Tyrrell Museum all weekend long. Free admission will apply on Family Day. Storytime is perfect for the little ones. Fossil casting allows visitors to make a piece of pre-history to take home. On Family Day, kids can transform themselves into a dinosaur by making their own dinosaur hat. Free auditorium shows also run throughout the weekend. A small fee will apply to the fossil casting program.

Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump – near Fort Macleod

Celebrate the “Full Moon of the Eagle” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day includes live Alberta birds of prey, a simulated archaeological dig, guided building tours, “Living off the Land” artifact demonstrations and storytelling. You can even become a buffalo runner, by participating in in a hunt re-enactment.

For a full list of special events taking place at provincial historic sites and museums this Family Day, click here.

Alberta Parks

Alberta provincial parks in winter are for more than just cross-country skiing. Try snowshoeing, fat biking, ice fishing, tobogganing, skating and downhill skiing along with festivals in Alberta’s most exciting season — winter! The fun in Alberta Parks keeps going all year. Visit for a list of festivals and other upcoming events; click here to find a park and winter activity in your region.

Here are a few events and activities for people looking to get outdoors this Family Day long weekend: (Please note all activities are weather permitting)

Moonshine Lake – in Saddle Hills County

The Moonshine Lake Family Fun Day runs on Sunday, Feb. 19 between noon and 4 p.m. Everything from ice fishing (all weekend long), ice skating and cross-country skiing to snow golf and horse-drawn wagon rides. Snowshoes and cross country skis can be borrowed and there will be hot chocolate, doughnuts and hotdogs.

Beaver Lake Provincial Recreation Area – in Lakeland County

Enjoy horse-drawn sleigh rides, snowshoeing, a hotdog roast and cabane à sucre on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Beaver Lake Provincial Recreation Area Group Use Area.

Family Fishing Weekend

The Family Day weekend also marks the first of two “Family Fishing Weekends” put on annually in Alberta. Throughout the weekend, you’re invited to head out and discover the lure of fishing without the need to purchase a Sportfishing Licence! Of course, all regulations still apply. For more information, visit .

Family FISHtival — Bow Habitat Station, 1440-17A Street SE, Calgary

On Saturday, Feb.18 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., enjoy free outdoor activities including snowshoeing, marshmallow roasting and games. A fee of $5 per person will be charged for indoor activities such as feeding the fish in the hatchery, games and crafts. There is no charge for children three and under.

Legislature fun

The Alberta Legislature is offering live music, magic performances, Indigenous games and crafts and a history hunt from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb.20. Visitors can also take part in a clown workshop, build a replica Legislature Building in the Lego Zone, and meet mascot Rocky the Ram and other roving entertainers. The Borealis Gallery’s newest exhibit entitled Alberta and the Great War will also be worth exploring. Visit assembly.ab.ca for more.

Many other affordable events and activities are taking place throughout the province to experience with your family. Click here to see just a few examples of other ways to celebrate the long weekend. Some events may include a small fee; please contact event organizers for more information.

Search for more events throughout the province by visiting the Travel Alberta website for packages and offers.