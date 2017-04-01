Fucale Becomes First Beast to Reach NHL With Callup to Canadiens

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announce today that goaltender Zach Fucale has been recalled to the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens on an emergency basis.

Fucale, a second round draft selection of the Canadiens, 36th overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, is enjoying a stellar season with the Beast. His 25 victories are 5th most in the ECHL and he’s tied for third in league shutouts with four.

His sterling 25-12-2 record is highlighted by his 3.17 goals against average and an .898 save percentage.

While several Beast skaters past and present have enjoyed time in the NHL prior to joining the Beast, including current Beast forward David Ling, Fucale now becomes the first player to graduate to the NHL having first played on the Beast roster.

The callup is Fucale’s second stint in the NHL as he was summoned once before from the Canadiens’ American Hockey League affiliate, the St. John’s IceCaps, back in November 2015.

His current callup is a unique one as very few players make the jump directly to the NHL from the ECHL.

“It’s really exciting to see Zach become the first Beast player move to the NHL,” said Beast Head Coach Colin Chaulk.

“We’re creating some history and showing the players that it’s not about where you start, it’s where you finish. For Zach Fucale, this is the starting point in his career and we believe that this is a great step for him to get a taste in the NHL.”

Fucale will join the Canadiens in Montreal for tonight’s game against the Dallas Stars. The Beast are on the road this week and will take on the Cincinnati Cyclones for the first time ever on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:35PM.

