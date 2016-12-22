Funding for Canada 150 will Create Lasting Memories

Non-profit community groups in Alberta will be eligible for $2 million in grant funding to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Confederation in Canada.

The Alberta Canada 150 Grant is one of a number of initiatives the Government of Alberta will introduce to recognize the national celebration in 2017.

“Canada 150 is an exciting opportunity for Albertans to join with Canadians from coast to coast to coast to celebrate the national milestone and the immense contribution our province has made in building this great country. The Alberta grant funding will help ensure that Canada 150 activities resonate long after the fireworks fade.” Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

Eligible registered non-profit organizations may apply for up to $25,000 through the Community Initiatives Program to support community-based projects marking Canada’s sesquicentennial. The matching requirement will be set at $150 cash for each grant to encourage participation by small- and medium-sized groups. Projects must align with at least one of the four Canada 150 themes established by the federal government to be eligible.

Canada 150 Themes

diversity and inclusion, and building common interests and relationships

supporting efforts toward reconciliation of Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians

engaging and inspiring youth to carry forward the legacy of Canada 150

connecting Canadians with nature and raising environmental stewardship to the level of national consciousness

Quick facts