Funding for Flood Modelling Approved by Alberta Environment and Parks in the MD of Foothills

“The MD of Foothills appreciates the ongoing support we have received from the Province of Alberta since the flood of 2013,” says Harry Riva-Cambrin, Municipal Manager. “Completion of the flood modeling work will allow for better response and planning for future events.”
In November of 2015, the Government of Alberta announced $2 million in funding for flood modelling in High River, the MD of Foothills and surrounding area. The $123,136 of the funding approved for these three projects is a part of this original funding announcement.
Earlier, a portion of the $2 million was used to complete a Scoping Study of Flood Related Areas of Concern on the Highwood River and Little Bow River within the MD of Foothills in 2015-2016. The study was subsequently extended to the MD of Willow Creek and Vulcan County down to the Twin Valley Reservoir with anticipation of it being completed by the end of March 2017.