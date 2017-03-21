Funding for Flood Modelling Approved by Alberta Environment and Parks in the MD of Foothills

Alberta Environment and Parks have approved $123,136 to fund three flood modelling projects in the MD of Foothills.

The three projects will include:

Additional flood modelling of the Highwood River will include improvements to the existing model in the area south of Aldersyde and to the area surrounding 72ndStreet East. Evaluation of Groeneveld Crossing Bridge on 498 Avenue over the Highwood River will include a review of the bridge design and erosion protection due to increased water flow on the Highwood River that will result from mitigation constructed to protect the Town of High River. A report on whether compensation may be appropriate for negatively impacted agricultural properties along the Highwood River that are predicted to be impacted by the mitigation constructed to protect the Town of High River.

“The MD of Foothills appreciates the ongoing support we have received from the Province of Alberta since the flood of 2013,” says Harry Riva-Cambrin, Municipal Manager. “Completion of the flood modeling work will allow for better response and planning for future events.”

In November of 2015, the Government of Alberta announced $2 million in funding for flood modelling in High River, the MD of Foothills and surrounding area. The $123,136 of the funding approved for these three projects is a part of this original funding announcement.

Earlier, a portion of the $2 million was used to complete a Scoping Study of Flood Related Areas of Concern on the Highwood River and Little Bow River within the MD of Foothills in 2015-2016. The study was subsequently extended to the MD of Willow Creek and Vulcan County down to the Twin Valley Reservoir with anticipation of it being completed by the end of March 2017.

