Get Egg-Cited! McDonald’s® Canada is launching All-Day Breakfast Nationwide
All Day Breakfast Selections Menu Begins February 21st
TORONTO – Mark your calendars, Canada! Beginning February 21, 2017 AT 11:01 AM, All Day Breakfast Selections will be served in participating McDonald’s® restaurants across the country, allowing guests to enjoy breakfast at any time of day, seven days a week.
After successfully testing in selected cities, the iconic Egg McMuffin®, Bacon ‘n Egg McMuffin®, Sausage McMuffin®, Sausage ‘n Egg McMuffin®, along with Hotcakes with Sausage, Hotcakes, and Hashbrowns will be served past 11:00AM nationwide.
The introduction of All Day Breakfast Selections is also a nod to Canadian egg farmers who provide each Canada Grade A large, freshly cracked egg for the McMuffin® breakfast sandwiches. The brand currently sources more than 120 million eggs from Canadian farmers and expects the number of eggs to increase dramatically with the launch of All Day Breakfast Selections.
“When McDonald’s launched the Egg McMuffin more than forty years ago, we revolutionized how Canadians enjoy breakfast, and now we’re pushing the breakfast rules even further,” said John Betts, McDonald’s Canada, President and CEO. “Paired with our strong McCafé coffee credentials and newly transformed restaurants, we’re now excited to offer our guests our world famous breakfast whenever they want it.”
Quick Facts:
- All Day Breakfast Selections will be available at nearly 1,100 McDonald’s restaurants nationwide
- Each Egg McMuffin® is made with freshly cracked, Canada Grade A large eggs
- The first Egg McMuffin was introduced in Canada, along with the McDonald’s breakfast menu in 1976
- McDonald’s fans are encouraged to share their egg-citement by using the hashtag #alldaybreakfast
About McDonald’s Canada
In 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald’s restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. Together with our franchisees, we proudly employ nearly 90,000 people from coast-to-coast and approximately 85 per cent of McDonald’s 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent entrepreneurs. Of the almost $1 billion we spend on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from over 100 suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald’s Canada visit McDonalds.ca.
