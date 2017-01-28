Get Egg-Cited! McDonald’s® Canada is launching All-Day Breakfast Nationwide

All Day Breakfast Selections Menu Begins February 21st

TORONTO – Mark your calendars, Canada! Beginning February 21, 2017 AT 11:01 AM, All Day Breakfast Selections will be served in participating McDonald’s® restaurants across the country, allowing guests to enjoy breakfast at any time of day, seven days a week.

After successfully testing in selected cities, the iconic Egg McMuffin®, Bacon ‘n Egg McMuffin®, Sausage McMuffin®, Sausage ‘n Egg McMuffin®, along with Hotcakes with Sausage, Hotcakes, and Hashbrowns will be served past 11:00AM nationwide.

The introduction of All Day Breakfast Selections is also a nod to Canadian egg farmers who provide each Canada Grade A large, freshly cracked egg for the McMuffin® breakfast sandwiches. The brand currently sources more than 120 million eggs from Canadian farmers and expects the number of eggs to increase dramatically with the launch of All Day Breakfast Selections.

“When McDonald’s launched the Egg McMuffin more than forty years ago, we revolutionized how Canadians enjoy breakfast, and now we’re pushing the breakfast rules even further,” said John Betts, McDonald’s Canada, President and CEO. “Paired with our strong McCafé coffee credentials and newly transformed restaurants, we’re now excited to offer our guests our world famous breakfast whenever they want it.”