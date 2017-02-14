 /  Gleichen RCMP Asking for Public’s Help to Find Missing 13 year old boy

News By Gateway Gazette / February 14, 2017 Share Tweet Pin Share Share Siksika First Nation, Alberta – RCMP in Gleichen are looking to the public for help to find a 13-year-old boy who has been reported missing from the Siksika First Nation. Caz Rabbitcarrier was last seen on the night of Feb. 13 at a family member’s residence on the Siksika First Nation. Sometime during the night, Caz left the residence and has not returned. Caz is described as: Indigenous male shoulder length black hair brown eyes 5 feet tall 100 lbs wearing burgundy pants and a black hoody RCMP do not believe foul play is involved in Caz’s departure from the house. He may have left in a white 2004 Pontiac Montana van with Alberta Licence plate MCA-254. Caz may be in the Siksika, or Calgary areas. Anyone with information on Caz Rabbitcarrier’s whereabouts is asked to call the Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward. Share this:PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestGoogleLike this:Like Loading...