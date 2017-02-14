 /  Gleichen RCMP Asking for Public’s Help to Find Missing 13 year old boy

Siksika First Nation, Alberta – RCMP in Gleichen are looking to the public for help to find a 13-year-old boy who has been reported missing from the Siksika First Nation.

Caz Rabbitcarrier was last seen on the night of Feb. 13 at a family member’s residence on the Siksika First Nation. Sometime during the night, Caz left the residence and has not returned. Caz is described as:

Indigenous male

shoulder length black hair

brown eyes

5 feet tall

100 lbs

wearing burgundy pants and a black hoody

RCMP do not believe foul play is involved in Caz’s departure from the house. He may have left in a white 2004 Pontiac Montana van with Alberta Licence plate MCA-254. Caz may be in the Siksika, or Calgary areas.

Anyone with information on Caz Rabbitcarrier’s whereabouts is asked to call the Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com . You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

