Global Research, Innovation to Support Alberta Industry

Thousands of the world’s best researchers from a variety of industry and scientific backgrounds will come to Alberta to share expertise and work together on innovation through new funding from the Government of Alberta and other international partners.

"> "> The Government of Alberta has committed $4 million in funding as part of a joint, five-year, $12.5-million commitment with the Government of Canada, the Natural Science and Engineering Research Council, the National Science Foundation, and the Consejo Nacional de Ciencia y Tecnologia, to support research and innovation at the Banff International Research Station (BIRS).

Providing Alberta researchers, industry leaders and academic institutions access to international talent and collaboration is key to finding new opportunities and creating solutions for challenges in sectors such as energy and the environment, health, agriculture, forestry and manufacturing.

Located in the Banff Centre, BIRS is an international initiative between Canada, the United States and Mexico that brings leading mathematical, scientific, and industry researchers together to innovate and share experiences, methods and ideas across their areas of specialization.

“Each year BIRS attracts thousands of the world’s best researchers to Alberta and that has benefits for every sector in our province including energy, technology, health, agriculture, forestry and manufacturing. By supporting BIRS we are supporting research and innovation that will help create a diversified economy for the future.” Deron Bilous, Minister of Alberta Economic Development and Trade

“Our government is committed to supporting the full suite of fundamental and applied research, from science and engineering to technology and mathematics. Today’s announcement is a testament to our government’s belief in the role that researchers, be they from Canada or abroad, play producing evidence-based solutions that will support a clean environment, a sustainable economy and a strong middle class.” Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science

By drawing international experts into the province, BIRS helps Alberta’s universities attract and retain talented people who develop solutions for Alberta and also train the next generation of researchers.

“It is incredibly exciting to have one of the world’s best mathematical institutes here in Alberta. Students and mathematicians come from across the globe in order to learn new methods and participate in ground-breaking discoveries. I am excited the Government of Canada is investing in such an excellent example of Canada’s research excellence.” Kent Hehr, Minister of Veterans Affairs