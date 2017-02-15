Government of Canada to Acquire New Portable Shelter Systems

Weatherhaven Global Resources Ltd. Wins Contracts

Gatineau, Quebec — The Government of Canada is committed to providing the women and men of the Canadian Armed Forces with the equipment they need to do their jobs. This equipment includes shelters to support them during military operations.

Today, the Government announced that two contracts were awarded to Weatherhaven Global Resources Ltd., of Coquitlam, British Columbia, to procure new tactical tent-based shelter systems following an open, consultative and competitive process. The total value of both contracts is approximately $168 million (taxes included). The first contract involves the acquisition and delivery of 1,435 shelter systems, and the second contract is for maintenance and support services for the first five years. This procurement will create new jobs for Canadians and position Canadian firms, including small and medium-sized enterprises, for future growth in export markets.

The contracts also include options to procure an additional 338 shelters, and to extend the maintenance and support services by four additional five-year options.

The Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy applies to these contracts, requiring Weatherhaven Global Resources Ltd. to undertake business activities in Canada equal to the value of the contracts. The production and assembly of high-value components and the full maintenance of the shelter systems will be undertaken in Canada by Canadians. Weatherhaven Global Resources Ltd. and its supply chain partners will also undertake research and development in Canada, including through partnerships with post-secondary education institutions, to develop the next generation of shelter technologies.

Quotes

“ Our Government is committed to building a more agile, better-equipped military, while ensuring the best value for Canadians. These shelters will provide the women and men of the Canadian military with the modern equipment they need to do their jobs safely and securely in virtually any environment, at home or abroad. This procurement will also create and maintain 160 good paying jobs and will generate economic benefits for Canadians. ” The Honourable Judy M. Foote

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

“ The new portable shelters and related equipment will provide a more flexible, modular, spacious and protective structure from which the Canadian Armed Forces can operate on important deployments at home and abroad, including in the Canadian North, on United Nations peace support operations, when providing international humanitarian assistance and while meeting our commitments to NORAD and NATO. This modern equipment is a welcomed addition and will help the Canadian Armed Forces meet its operational demands today and in the future. ” The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan

Minister of National Defence

“ Through the application of the Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy, the production, assembly and maintenance of the new shelter systems will be carried out in Canada. This will create and maintain middle class jobs for Canadians. In addition, investments in research and development in Canada for the next generation of shelter technologies will position our Canadian firms as innovative, globally competitive and export oriented. ” The Honourable Navdeep Bains

Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

"> Quick Facts

The Headquarters Shelter Systems will replace up to 80% of National Defence’s Tent Expandable Modular System structures, which were initially designed and purchased in the 1970s. The remaining equipment will be used for accommodation purposes or to support other unit tasks.

The new tent-based shelter systems have a flexible configuration that can be used for everything from headquarters or command posts, to accommodations and medical facilities.

The new shelters are easily transported on most military vehicles from one operation to the next, and will be compatible with the military’s current and future information technology requirements and operational environments.

Should all options be exercised, the contracts could be valued at up to $350 million.

This procurement is aligned with the Defence Procurement Strategy, which aims to leverage defence equipment purchases to create jobs and economic growth in Canada.

Delivery of the first shelters will be completed by 2019.

Associated Links

Souce: Government of Canada

