Government of Canada Invests in Jasper National Park

Jasper, Alberta – Canada’s national parks and historic sites enable Canadians to experience their rich history and heritage in a special way and will play a big part in the celebration of Canada 150. Being the largest of the Rocky Mountains national parks with majestic peaks, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the world’s second largest dark sky preserve, Jasper National Park is representative of the natural and cultural treasures that attract millions of visitors and support our local economies nationwide.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Catherine McKenna, announced more than $78 million in funding for various projects in Jasper National Park.

Infrastructure projects include improvements to portions of Highway 16 in Jasper National Park, the Miette Hot Springs, reconstruction of Whistlers Campground – one of the largest campgrounds in the national parks system, and upgrades to popular day use areas, such as Mount Edith Cavell. This investment will provide the opportunity for more Canadians, including youth and newcomers, to discover and enjoy the natural wonders of the park.

In addition, a portion of this funding will support the Mountain Park Fire Management program in Jasper National Park. This program helps reduce the danger of wildfires and takes action to restore and improve the ecological health of forest ecosystems which are an important habitat for several species-at-risk such as the Common Nighthawk.

Investments in visitor infrastructure – such as trails, day use areas and campgrounds, as well as highways, parkways and bridges – will ensure the quality and reliability of visitor facilities and continue to allow Canadians to connect with nature. These infrastructure investments are vital to creating middle class jobs and sustained economic growth. Additionally, Parks Canada’s ‎destinations form important cornerstones for the tourism industry that is such an important part of our economy and employs so many across the country. The Government of Canada recognises the value of this industry and works with communities nation-wide to help grow tourism and create jobs.