Government Docs Show Partial Cost of Carbon Tax on School Boards Could Hit $30 Million: Wildrose

EDMONTON, AB: An internal ministerial briefing document obtained by Wildrose shows that the NDP’s carbon tax on just fuel and natural gas will cost school boards up to $12 million in 2017 and could hit nearly $30 million when fully implemented, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

For the 2018 calendar year, this cost is expected to be as high as $18 million. The document does not include estimates of increased electricity costs from new taxes and NDP meddling in the electricity system.

“The NDP has broken its promise to reduce mandatory school fees for parents and now they’re raising the cost of education across the province,” Wildrose Leader Brian Jean said. “The carbon tax will cost school boards tens of millions of dollars every single year, and that’s money that will eventually come off the backs of parents and students.”

Given this information, Wildrose estimates that when the carbon tax is fully implemented at $50 per tonne, school board costs could increase to nearly $30 million per year.

“Busing fees will continue to go up as a direct result of the carbon tax and heating costs will continue to climb,” Wildrose Shadow Education Minister Leela Aheer said. “Instead of wasting $9 million on carbon tax ads, the NDP should just scrap this ridiculous tax that’s raising the cost of everything.”

The document can be read in full here.

